Shania Twain announces huge UK and Ireland shows for 2024 – including first ever Wales show

Shania Twain has announced new shows across the UK and Ireland – including her first ever headline gig in Wales. Find ticket details below.

Announced today (February 12), the upcoming live shows include the country music legend’s first headline slot in Wales, as part of this year’s instalment of the Chepstow Summer Sessions.

Taking place at Chepstow Racecourse, the performance will be held on Friday, July 5 and will see the singer break out live renditions of fan favourites including ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still the One’.

Other newly-announced shows include a Summer Sessions slot in Stirling City Park on July 2, as well as a headline appearance at Lytham Festival on Lytham Green, Lancashire on July 4.

Twain will also play Belfast’s Ormeau Park on June 27 – as part of the Belsonic series – and Dublin’s Malahide Castle on June 28. All five newly-announced gigs will feature support from Rag N’ Bone Man, and tickets go on sale this Friday (February 16) at 9am. Visit here to buy yours.

Shania Twain’s new 2024 tour dates are:

JUNE

27 – Belfast, Ormeau Park

28 – Dublin, Malahide Castle

JULY

2 – Stirling, City Park

4 – Lancashire, Lytham Green

5 – Chepstow Racecourse

With today’s announcement, Twain has become the latest artist to be announced for the 2024 Summer Sessions – following on from previously revealed headliners Tom Jones and Hozier.

Tom Jones’s set for the series will take place on Saturday, July 6, and will see him joined by Gabrielle. Hozier’s performance will be held the following day (July 7) and features support from Brittany Howard and Lord Huron.

“We are beyond excited to have both the incredible Shania Twain, the undisputed ‘Queen of Country Pop’, perform at Chepstow Summer Sessions this July,” shared Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor in a new statement. “Shania’s phenomenal blend of country and pop, along with her spectacular stage presence, has captivated millions worldwide. Her performance is set to be a standout moment, bringing her chart-topping hits and dynamic energy to our stage.”

More artists are set to be announced at a later date.

In other Shania Twain news, last week it was announced that the singer-songwriter was the latest headliner for London’s BST Hyde Park 2024, and set to perform alongside special guests The Corrs.

Also on the BST Hyde Park 2024 line-up are the previously announced headliners Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams and Stray Kids.