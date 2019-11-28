Shania Twain reveals her collaboration wishlist: Post Malone, Harry Styles, Lizzo and Janelle Monáe

Shania Twain has revealed she’s written songs for Post Malone, and Lizzo and Janelle Monáe, in the hope that they will one day collaborate.

The ‘Come On Over’ singer, who closed the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday (November 24) with a medley of hits, said that none of the musicians were aware of her efforts. She also revealed she’s planning a collaboration with Harry Styles.

Speaking to CBS’s The Talk yesterday (November 27), Twain explained that she’s keen to work with artists she champions. Post Malone was first up in the conversation after he was filmed dancing and singing along to her song ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’ at the AMAs ceremony, spurring co-host Sheryl Underwood to ask Twain if they’d ever collaborate.

Advertisement

“Oh, I’ve written a song for us already,” Twain answered. “He doesn’t know it yet. He knows now. So Post, I have a song for us.” She explained that she didn’t manage to catch up with Posty – an artist she championed early in his career – at the awards ceremony.

Elsewhere in the chat show interview Twain said that she is also planning a collaboration with Lizzo after meeting up with her and Janelle Monáe over the summer.

Advertisement

“There’s a really cool friendship starting between us.” Twain said. “We got up onstage…I kinda, like, hold them up there, being kinda mama bear. I’ve actually wrote a song for the three of us. It’s called ‘Sisters’…they don’t know about it yet.”

Additionally, Shania said she wants to hit the recording studio with Harry Styles. “We’ve been back and forth already about collaborating on a song.

Advertisement

“We love each other, we’re fans of each other, so we’ll find the right song and we’ll get into the studio and do it.”

Meanwhile, Styles covered Twain’s ‘You’re Still The One’ during his show at Madison Square Garden back in June.