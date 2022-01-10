Shania Twain has congratulated Taylor Swift after Swift broke her long-standing US chart record.

As of last week, Swift is now the female artist with the most weeks at the top of the Billboard Country Albums Chart.

Quote tweeting an announcement of the news, Twain wrote: Let’s Go Girls!!!! Proud of you Taylor Swift.

“Historical records are meant to be made and then broken. The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are [flame emoji] inspite of the hurdles.”

Late last year, Swift broke another Billboard chart record, taking the title for the longest Number One entry on the Billboard Hot 100 to date with ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’, which appears on last month’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’. The record was previously held by Don McLean‘s ‘American Pie’.

After the news was announced, Swift sent McLean flowers and a handwritten message, writing: “Don, I will never forget that I’m standing on the shoulders of giants. Your music has been so important to me. Sending love [from] one writer of LONG SONGS to another. Your fan, Taylor.”

Speaking to Billboard after his defeat, the musician explained: “There is something to be said for a great song that has staying power. ‘American Pie’ remained on the top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry.”

Elsewhere, CD sales have increased in the US for the first time in almost two decades, in part due to albums by Adele, BTS and Taylor Swift.

In MRC Data’s 2021 US Year-End Report, shared by Billboard, CD album sales saw a growth of 1.1 per cent from 2020, with 40.59million albums sold in 2021 compared to 40.16million the year prior.