Shania Twain on the Glastonbury legend’s slot: “It’s on my wish list”

Shania Twain has spoken to NME about her hopes to play the legends’ slot at Glastonbury – revealing that “it’s on my wish list”.

The Glastonbury legends’ slot is a prestigious set on the iconic Pyramid stage, where superstars perform on the Sunday afternoon of the festival. Previous legends to fill the slot include Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue and Bee Gees‘ Barry Gibb. Glasto 2023 will see a legends’ slot performance from Yusef/Cat Stevens.

“It’s on my wish list – absolutely,” Twain told NME about one day filling that gap in the Glasto bill. “So I’ll make sure I do that. It’s a legendary thing, I know, but it’s on my wish list”.

Elsewhere during her NME interview, Twain also detailed her love for intimate shows as “there’s more proximity to slow things down” and allow her to “take [her] time”. This comes ahead of Twain gearing up for an upcoming show at the Pryzm nightclub in Kingston, England on September 29.

This prompted her to relay a story from before stardom. From the age of eight, she could only “sing to the last call crowd” as it was against the law for bars to sell alcohol whilst someone underaged worked.

“I’m telling you, man, you don’t want to see some of those bars with the lights on”, Twain said. “That’s when you’d see the guy that’s been passed out for two hours, and often that’s when the fist fights would start.”

But Twain said it taught her a lot about being a performer: “I learned that I’m here to please the audience. I’m here to make them happy… When you’re still working bars, there’s no diva allowed in that space… It made me prepared for how gruelling the rise to the giant success would be.”

Last month, she released her third UK Number One album ‘Queen Of Me’. Written during the pandemic, Shania Twain mentioned that she “was worried about the world”. So “to pick up [her] spirits”, she said “I focused on happy lyrics, songs I want to dance to, smile and laugh” and “ended up making, what I call, my happy album”.

In celebration of the album, Shania Twain announced the UK and Ireland leg of her Queen Of Me world tour. You can check out the dates below and book tickets here.

SEPTEMBER

14 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

16 – London, The O2

17 – London, The O2

19 – Dublin, 3Arena

20 – Dublin, 3Arena

22 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

23 – Glashow, OVO Hydro

25 – Manchester, AO Arena

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

28 – Leeds, First Direct Arena



Twain also spoke to NME on The 2023 BRIT Awards‘ red carpet, opening up about working with Twenty Two Pilots‘ Tyler Joseph .

“I’m a big fan of his,” she said. “I was very happy and very lucky to get his time to do it. And he did a fabulous job, I’m very proud of him as an artist and I’m very proud of the job he did on ‘The Hardest Stone’, [it’s] one of my favourites on the album”.

Last week saw the first major line-up announcement of Glastonbury 2023 – with Arctic Monkeys, Guns ‘N’ Roses and Elton John all set to headline, joined by the likes of Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Manic Street Preachers, Royal Blood, Wizkid, Lewis Capaldi, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and many more.