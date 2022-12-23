Shania Twain says it was “liberating” to pose topless for recent single cover art

Shania Twain has discussed posing topless for the cover artwork for recent single ‘Waking Up Dreaming’, which arrived back in September as the first preview of forthcoming album ‘Queen Of Me’.

“This is me expressing my truth. I’m comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence,” the 57-year-old Twain said during a recent interview with People. “I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear – if you’re wearing it with that, it’s fashionable.

“I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don’t need to hide behind the clothes. I can’t even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It’s really liberating.”

“From the very beginning – the very first video – I was ditching the bra,” Twain added, referencing her video for 1993 debut single ‘What Made You Say That’. “But, I was a lot firmer then, so as I grew older, I started feeling a different pressure of, ‘Well, your breasts are not as plump as they used to be. Your skin is not as tight as it used to be. Maybe you should start covering it up a little bit more.'”

Twain went on to say that she noticed her confidence “regressing” as she got older and actively pushed back against it. “Frig that. I am not regressing. I am embracing my body as it changes, as I should have from my childhood to my teens, as I should be from my taut 20s and 30-year-old self, to my menopausal body.

“I’m not going to be shy about it. I want to be courageous about it, and I want to share that courage in the artwork that I am directing.”

‘Queen Of Me,’ Twain’s sixth studio album, will arrive on February 3, 2023, following 2017’s ‘Now’. In addition to ‘Waking Up Dreaming’, the singer also shared ‘Last Day Of Summer’ back in October.

Earlier this year, Twain joined Harry Styles during his headline Coachella set to perform her hits ‘Man! I feel Like a Woman’ and ‘You’re Still The One’. In October, she expressed an eagerness to collaborate with Styles in the studio.

This year also saw the release of Not Just a Girl, a Netflix documentary spanning Twain’s career. In a three-star review of the film, NME said viewers would come away with “renewed respect for the talent, vision and hard work that made her an era-defining artist”.