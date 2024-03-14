Shania Twain talks Glastonbury 2024 legends slot: “Honour of my life”

Shania Twain has been announced for this year’s legends slot at Glastonbury Festival, with the singer-songwriter calling it the “honour of [her] life”.

As confirmed this morning (March 14), the 2024 edition of the Worthy Farm event will see Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA headline the iconic Pyramid Stage – where Twain is scheduled to perform on the Sunday afternoon.

The country star is due to play a hits-filled show in the coveted legends slot, which is often regarded as Glasto’s fourth headline set. Recent years have seen the likes of Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue, Barry Gibb and Lionel Richie take on the slot.

Writing on X/Twitter today, Twain said her forthcoming performance at Glastonbury was “another jewel in [her] crown”.

She continued: “I feel so honoured and so excited about this one! Thinking about what to wear already and tell me, what should we sing together?! Let’s make history with this ultimate dream performance!!”

In a follow-up post, Twain joked: “Has anyone got a tent I can borrow at the end of June??”

The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ singer also attached an accompanying video message. “This is a dream come true,” she said in the clip. “I have been asked about Glastonbury now for years, and it’s finally coming together.”

Twain added: “I’m packing my wellies, my raincoat, and of course my cowboy hat. So I’ll see you in the beautiful Somerset countryside this summer. Can’t wait – this is huge! Honour of my life – I’m so excited!”

Additionally, Twain spoke about her 2024 legends slot during an interview on BBC Radio 2 following the Glastonbury line-up announcement (listen here via BBC Sounds).

“Oh my gosh… OK, I’m way up there at the top [of the line-up poster],” she told host Gaby Roslin. “I’m really glad that it’s announced and I’m just buzzing.”

When it was put to her that she was now “officially a legend”, Twain replied: “That’s how it feels. You said it exactly right because there’s something very… there’s like a stamp that comes with this slot… it’s gonna be gorgeous.”

She was then asked about her plans for the show, to which she responded: “Maybe I could show up on a carriage, you know… a team of horses or something. I’m sure that could be arranged.

“It’s an energy exchange. 200,000 people. You know it’s gonna be all the hits first of all, so I expect us to all be singing, word for word the whole time through. So it’ll be high energy.”

When asked what her 10-year-old self would make of her playing at Glastonbury, Twain said: “[It] would never have even entered my mind that I would ever even make it across the border from Canada to go anywhere. So it was always my dream, honestly, to go around the world.

“But yeah, I can’t believe it. I’m actually going to Glastonbury. It’s happening – it’s happening, guys!”

Shania Twain released her sixth and most recent album, ‘Queen Of Me’, in February 2023. Speaking to NME the following month, the singer expressed her desire to take on Glastonbury‘s prestigious legends slot.

“It’s on my wish list – absolutely,” she said at the time. “So I’ll make sure I do that. It’s a legendary thing, I know, but it’s on my wish list.”

Other acts on the Glastonbury 2024 poster include LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, PJ Harvey, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Kiwanuka, Janelle Monae, Olivia Dean, Paloma Faith and Keane – all of whom will appear on the Pyramid Stage.

Idles, Disclosure and The National are scheduled to top the Other Stage. Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of The Streets, Two Door Cinema Club, Avril Lavigne, The Last Dinner Party, Jungle, Justice, Bloc Party, Fontaines D.C., Yard Act, Arlo Parks and Gossip.

Glastonbury 2024 will take place from Wednesday, June 26 to Sunday, June 30 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Last November, coach and ticket packages sold out in 25 minutes before the general ticket sale sold out in just under an hour. However, a re-sale of unwanted and unpaid-for tickets will be held next month for those registered. Visit here for more information.

Meanwhile, Shania Twain is also among the headliners for this year’s BST Hyde Park concert series in London.