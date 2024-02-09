Shania Twain to headline London’s BST Hyde Park 2024

Shania Twain has been announced as the latest headliner for London’s BST Hyde Park 2024 – find all the details below.

The Canadian singer-songwriter is set to make her debut appearance at the summer concert series on Sunday, July 7. She’ll be joined by special guests The Corrs among other acts who are yet to be confirmed.

“I’ve seen so many of my own musical heroes headlining at Hyde Park and have wonderful summer memories there,” Twain said in a statement. “It is a real privilege to headline my own show this year. It’s going to be a s**t-kicking party!”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT next Wednesday (February 14) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, an American Express pre-sale is underway now.

Let’s go girls! We're so excited to announce that the Queen of Country, @ShaniaTwain, is coming to London for a spectacular headline show at American Express presents BST Hyde Park 🫶 She'll be joined by #TheCorrs, plus more incredible artists to be announced 💙 🎟 @bsthydepark… pic.twitter.com/dwuu51yoUm — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) February 9, 2024

Also on the BST Hyde Park 2024 line-up are the previously announced headliners Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams and Stray Kids. Further artists are due to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

Shania Twain released her sixth and most recent album, ‘Queen Of Me’, in February 2023. Speaking to NME the following month, the ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ star expressed her desire to take on Glastonbury‘s coveted Legends Slot.

“It’s on my wish list – absolutely,” she said. “So I’ll make sure I do that. It’s a legendary thing, I know, but it’s on my wish list.”

Glasto ’24 is scheduled to take place between June 26 and June 30 – one week before Twain’s BST Hyde Park debut. No acts have been announced for the festival yet, but the singer is currently available that weekend.

Twain will embark on a greatest hits residency in Las Vegas, Nevada this May, with the dates due to run on-and-off up until mid-December. Her performance at BST Hyde Park is her only show outside of this itinerary as it stands.

Last November, Shania Twain picked up the Best Canadian Act award at the 2023 MTV EMAs.

You can revisit her video interview for NME‘s ‘In Conversation’ series above.