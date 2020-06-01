Shania Twain to perform duet with Orville Peck on his upcoming EP

Shania Twain will perform a duet with Orville Peck on his forthcoming EP, ‘Show Pony’. The track, titled ‘Legends Never Die’, is one of six songs to appear on the record.

In a recent press release, Peck expressed his excitement to work with Twain.

“Working with Shania was a dream come true,” he said. “Her music made me feel empowered as a kid and was a huge influence on me.”

Twain teased news of her collaboration last week (May 29), tweeting, “baby we’ve been up all night”. Peck subsequently retweeted Twain’s elusive post.

Baby we've been up all night — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) May 28, 2020

The news of Peck’s collaboration with Twain follows the release of his latest single, ‘No Glory In The West’. The track, released on May 29, is accompanied by a video clip directed by Carlos Santolalla. ‘No Glory In The West’ is the second single from ‘Show Pony’, following on from the release of ‘Summertime’.

‘Show Pony’ hits shelves and streaming services on June 12, and is Peck’s follow-up to ‘Pony’, which was released last year. Compared to its predecessor, the singer said ‘Show Pony’ “is a more confident perspective and allows me to share even more both lyrically and musically”.

“Like all country albums, ‘Show Pony’ is a little collection of stories – some sad, some happy – and I am excited for people to hear it.”