Shania Twain tour bus crash sees crew members hospitalised

Members of Shania Twain‘s crew were recently hospitalised after a highway accident in Canada on Wednesday night.

A bus and truck that were shuttling crew members from the pop icon’s ‘Queen of Me’ tour were caught in treacherous conditions on the road between Winnipeg and Saskatoon on November 8.

A statement released by Maverick Management (per The New York Post) said: “Multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather. Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals.”

It continued: “We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support. We ask for patience as we look after our touring family.”

It’s unclear how many crew were involved in the accident, or the extent of their injuries but it was confirmed that Twain herself was not involved at all.

Twain’s ‘Queen Of Me’ tour is in support of her sixth studio album of the same name. Upon its release, the LP peaked at Number Ten on the Billboard 200 chart, marking her sixth album to place inside the top 10.

In other news, Twain recently won an MTV EMA award for the Best Canadian Act.

The singer also recently joined the Foo Fighters for a performance of ‘Best Of You’ during their show at Austin City Limits.

After playing her own set at the festival earlier in the evening, Twain later joined Dave Grohl and co for a surprise appearance during the band’s set.