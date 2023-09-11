Shania Twain wants to collaborate with Adele: “We would blend beautifully together”

Shania Twain has shared her desire to collaborate with Adele, saying she believes their two voices “would blend beautifully together”.

Speaking to The Sun (via Music News), Twain discussed her hopes for future collaborations, after recently working with Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph.

“I would love to sing with her,” she said of Adele. “I think we would blend beautifully together. Obviously, that would be amazing.

“She’s a great singer and has her own style that is unique. She’s a character on stage, too. She’s a fabulous performer. She’s so funny. I like her a lot.”

Twain added: “I saw her at an awards show shortly after — it was the Grammy Awards — and I was able to chat with her then. She was seated nearby and having a great time.

“We chatted about when I was in her audience, and I really loved the show. It was such a beautiful show.”

After Adele began her ongoing ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency in Las Vegas last year, Twain recently followed suit by announcing a 2024 residency.

The singer is set to perform 24 shows at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, from May 10 until December 14. She will perform hits from her 1997 album ‘Come On Over’.

She said in a press release: “I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honour and I love this theatre. The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favourites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!”

Meanwhile, the singer has also paid tribute to Celine Dion amid her recent health issues, hoping that Dion will be “singing for us all again”.

Last year, Dion revealed that she was diagnosed with the neurological illness called stiff person syndrome, an extremely rare autoimmune neurological condition that affects one person in a million. Unfortunately, this meant that Dion had postponed and later cancel her upcoming 2024 ‘Courage’ tour dates due to her “ongoing health issues.”