Shannon and the Clams announce new album ‘Year Of The Spider’

Shannon and the Clams have announced details of a new album – get all the info on ‘Year Of The Spider’ below.

The Oakland, California band’s sixth album will come out via Easy Eye Sound, the label of The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach, who also plays on the album.

The record, due out on August 20, follows 2018 record ‘Onion’ and is being previewed by first song ‘Midnight Wine’.

Advertisement

Discussing the new single in a statement, guitarist/vocalist Cody Blanchard said: “When I wrote this song, I was thinking of friends I’ve had that have died from drug addiction and that feeling of desperation that drives you to seek shelter from reality in drugs.

“I’ve watched so many artists and outsiders around me struggle and flounder in this way. They die when they can’t find community or peace. It’s heartbreaking.”

Speaking of the album’s inspiration, Shannon Shaw added: “I am terrified of spiders, but my mom always told me that they are drawn to me. The symbolism of the spider made a full turn in an interesting way. I was getting protection from the thing I feared the most.”

See the tracklist for ‘Year Of The Spider’ below.

01. Do I Wanna Stay

02. All of My Cryin’

03. Midnight Wine

04. I Need You Bad

05. Year Of The Spider

06. In the Hills, in the Pines

07. Godstone

08. Snakes Crawl

09. Mary, Don’t Go

10. Leaves Fall Again

11. Flowers Will Return

12. Crawl

13. Vanishing

Advertisement

The Black Keys, meanwhile, released new album ‘Delta Kream’ today (May 14). The album sees the Ohio duo, singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney, pay homage to the Mississippi hill country blues acts that inspired them, including John Lee Hooker, R. L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Ranie Burnette and Big Joe Williams.

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “While this record is unlikely to bring the band or the cultural touchstones they cover back to the top, it’s a soul-searching move that satisfies their own fandom while showing they’ll never compromise.”