Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne slam Donald Trump for using ‘Crazy Train’ to mock Democrats

The Osbournes have called out President Trump for his “unauthorised” use of Ozzy Osbourne’s 1980 song, ‘Crazy Train’.

Trump used the song to make light of technical difficulties during a televised Democratic debate yesterday (June 29). He took to Twitter to post a video clip that mocked NBC and MSNB for audio issues.

Sharon Osbourne has issued a statement on behalf of her husband saying that they disprove of the use of the song – all the while suggesting what they say are suitable soundtrack alternatives.

“Based on this morning’s unauthorized use of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train’, we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne’s music in political ads or in any political campaigns. Ozzy’s music cannot be used for any means without approvals,” Sharon’s statement reads.

“In the meantime, I have a suggestion for Mr. Trump — perhaps he should reach out to some of his musician friends. Maybe Kanye West (‘Gold Digger’), Kid Rock (‘I Am the Bullgod’) or Ted Nugent (‘Stranglehold’) will allow use of their music.”

Last year, Steven Tyler issued a cease-and-desist letter to the president for using Aerosmith’s “Livin’ on the Edge” at a rally. Rihanna also took legal action against the president when he used her song ‘Don’t Stop the Music’.