Sharon Osbourne “doing great” after medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne says she’s “back home and doing great” after being hospitalised and suffering a medical emergency last week.

The TV personality and wife of Ozzy Osbourne was rushed to hospital last Friday (December 16) after she had “fallen ill” on the set of a new TV show she was filming.

After being released from hospital on Sunday (December 18), Osbourne has now shared an update in which she says her condition is improving.

“Back home and doing great!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her Christmas tree at home. “Thank you for all the [love].”

Her post comes after son Jack wrote on Saturday (December 17): “She has been given the all-clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support.

“As to what happened to my mum – I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

At the time of writing, it’s unclear exactly why Sharon was hospitalised; the 70-year-old has not commented publicly on the incident (but she has been active on social media), nor has Ozzy or either of her other two children. In his statement last night, Jack wrote that he will “will leave it to her to share about when she is ready”.

Sharon has a history of medical complications, having battled (and defeated) colon cancer in the early 2000s, and undergoing a double mastectomy in 2012 after learning that she was at a heightened risk of breast cancer.

In an Instagram Story after the story of Sharon’s hospitalisation was shared by TMZ, Jack shared a screenshot of a text he sent to a producer at the outlet, in which he wrote: “Try and contact me directly ever again and you’ll be the one ‘fainting’ you desperate little cunt.”