Sharon Osbourne explains her and Ozzy’s assisted-suicide pact

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her assisted-suicide pact with her husband, Ozzy Osbourne and revealed that it was still a plan.

The first time she opened up about the plan for an assisted-suicide was in her 2007 memoir, Sharon Osbourne Extreme: My Autobiography. In the book, she explained she and Ozzy had made a pact to go to the Swiss assisted-dying organization Dignitas if either of them were to suffer from the common form of dementia.

In the most recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast – which features both her and Ozzy in discussion with their children Jack and Kelly – her son Jack had asked if the euthanasia plans were still on.

“Do you think that we’re gonna suffer?,” responded Sharon with Jack rebutting: “Aren’t we already all suffering?” She responded: “Yes, we all are, but I don’t want it to actually hurt as well. Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you’ve got mental and physical, see ya.”

Her daughter Kelly then asked:”But what if you could survive?,” with Sharon responding: “Yeah, what if you survived and you can’t wipe your own ass, you’re pissing everywhere, shitting, can’t eat.”

The pact between Sharon and Ozzy was mutually made after the passing of Sharon’s father, music mogul Don Arden, who lost his battle with Alzheimer’s in 2007.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror in 2007, Sharon said: “We believe 100 percent in euthanasia so [we] have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it — we’d be off. We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes and they’ve all agreed to go with it.”

In 2014, Ozzy revealed that the pact was extended to include other sicknesses such as a life-threatening disease or terminal illness as well as Alzheimer’s.

“If I can’t live my life the way I’m living it now — and I don’t mean financially — then that’s it…,” he told the Daily Mirror.

He continued: “If I can’t get up and go to the bathroom myself and I’ve got tubes up my ass and an enema in my throat, then I’ve said to Sharon, ‘Just turn the machine off.’ If I had a stroke and was paralysed, I don’t want to be here. I’ve made a will and it’s all going to Sharon if I die before her, so ultimately it will all go to the kids.”

In other news, Sharon revealed that she is opening a museum dedicated to Ozzy in his hometown of Birmingham.

Sharon spoke on the podcast about Ozzy’s “memorabilia place,” Sharon opened up about the planned museum, which will feature both a music-education section and a café.

Sharon explained to son Jack: “He’s having all of his awards [in the museum], all his stage clothes, posters, old posters from [the pre-Black Sabbath band] Earth days…I’ve got so much memorabilia.

“We’re gonna do it totally interactive — every video, every live show of your dad’s, everything there. It’s more of an educational thing for musicians and artists that want to see that you can come from nothing, and if you work hard enough this is what you can get.”

For help and advice on mental health: