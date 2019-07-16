“How dare you? I was so angry”: Sharon Osbourne explains Ozzy’s absence from Black Sabbath Grammy win

The group picked up the Lifetime Achievement in May

Sharon Osbourne has explained Ozzy Osbourne‘s absence from Black Sabbath‘s Lifetime Achievement Grammy win.

The legendary band were awarded the gong back in May at the Grammy Salute To Music Legends ceremony, which was held in Los Angeles. Osbourne’s bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward attended on the night, though there was no sign of the frontman himself.

In a recent interview, the singer’s wife and manager discussed the reason for Ozzy swerving the event while hitting out at its organisers.

“I was just so pissed off at the Grammys this year because they gave them a Lifetime Achievement Award, but wouldn’t give it to them on the TV show that we all know as the Grammy Awards,” Osbourne told Celebrity Access.

“They did it at a separate ceremony which goes out on another network later on. I wouldn’t let Ozzy go because I just thought it was shocking what they did to them. So I wouldn’t let Ozzy go.”

She went on to describe the spin-off event as “some pissy fucking ceremony” and argued that the group should have been recognised at the main Grammys show, which took place back in February.

“Listen there were artists there that got awards that deserved it too,” she said. “But I just thought because Sabbath — their career spanned 50 years and they are still selling records today, their catalogue still sells and their last record that was out six years ago was No. 1 in many countries worldwide — so the other artists they were honouring had great careers and deserved to be honoured but they still didn’t have the careers that Sabbath had.

“So not to put them on the proper show, it was like, ‘How dare you?’ I was so angry. I just thought, ‘Fuck you. I am not going to give you the honour of having Ozzy at your shitty ceremony.’”

At the time, many fans suspected Ozzy’s no-show was down to his recent health issues – with the star being forced to postpone a number of shows earlier this year.