Sharon Osbourne says it’s “heartbreaking” to see Ozzy “not self-sufficient”

Sharon Osbourne has expressed her feelings about the state of her husband Ozzy’s health in a recent interview.

Speaking about her relationship with her four decade-long relationship with the heavy metal stalwart to the Daily Mail, the reality television star shared that she has spent the last five years focused on caring for Ozzy. “He’s had seven operations in five years,” she expressed. “He was on huge amounts of blood thinners so you have to be careful, because if you fall again you could bleed out. It’s like he’s a piece of china and you’ve got to put cotton wool around him.”

Poignantly, she highlighted how much Ozzy has changed in light of his physical ailments, saying: “It’s just been heartbreaking for me to see my husband in a position where he’s not self-sufficient, he needs help. He was so vibrant, with such a zest for life. But you learn to adapt.”

The Prince of Darkness underwent a final surgery on his neck in September, stating that he did not want to have any more. Ozzy’s recent surgeries were a result of a fall in 2019, which dislodged metal rods that were installed into his body following a quad bike accident in 2003. In early 2020, he was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Following his last surgery, the musician revealed in an interview that he has been working on a new solo album, which he intends to record in 2024. He also expressed interest in hitting the road for a tour, though his son Jack later stated that he will “never tour again”. “I don’t think he’ll tour again,” he said. “But he’s gunning to do one-off shows — like festivals, gigs, things like that. He’s not done yet.”

Ozzy’s health conditions have hampered many of the soloist and Black Sabbath frontman’s touring plans. In July, Ozzy cancelled his headlining slot at Power Trip 2023. In a statement, he wrote, “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

Earlier in February, he announced his retirement from touring, and cancelled his remaining tour dates in Europe and the UK. On X, he clarified that while his singing voice “was fine”, “after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, [his] body [was] still physically weak.” Nonetheless, he later expressed on his SiriusXM show that he would like to continue touring if his physical conditions are favourable.

“So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine,” he said. “But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn’t say yes. I mean, if I could tour I’d tour.”