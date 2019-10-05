Sharon Osbourne hits out at “cold and callous” reports on Ozzy’s health

"Ozzy ain’t going nowhere”

Sharon Osbourne has hit out at reports that claim Ozzy Osbourne could “be dead by Christmas” following his recent health issues.

The former Black Sabbath icon was forced to cancel live dates in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan after he was hospitalised with pneumonia earlier this year. He then postponed 2019 shows due to a subsequent fall, with those gigs now due to take place next summer.

In response, Radar Online reported that Osbourne was on “a crazy town to death” while National Enquirer suggested he could “be dead by Christmas”.

Ozzy’s wife and manager has now shared her thoughts on the “disrespectful” stories during an appearance on The Talk, explaining that there’s no truth to the insensitive reports.

“I’m not lost for words a lot, as you all know,” she said, “but why do people just say this was true? How cold and callous are those headlines? Where’s people’s empathy? It’s not true, by any stretch of the imagination.

“I’ve been open with everyone and so has Ozzy. He had a terrible, terrible bout of bad luck with his health, one thing after another. And then after his fall that he had, it’s been awful for him.”

She added: “But he’s getting better. He’s recuperating. Why be like, ‘He’s on a crazy train…’ How disrespectful to anyone. Ozzy ain’t going nowhere.”

This comes after Sharon offered an update on Ozzy’s wellbeing last month, in which she revealed that was “getting a lot better”.

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne said that his recent collaboration with Post Malone helped him get “off his arse” after his spate of ill health.

“I’d never even heard of this kid. He wanted me to sing on his song ‘Take What You Want’, so I did and then one thing led to another,” Osbourne said. “I started recording a new album with Post Malone’s producer Andrew Watt. It’s only nine tracks but it was a catalyst to get me to where I am today.”