Sharon Osbourne hits out at “repulsive, arrogant, ugly fuck” Jeremy Corbyn

"I want to hurt him. I want to physically hurt this man."

Sharon Osbourne has launched an astonishing tirade against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, claiming she wants to “physically hurt him”.

The former X Factor judge and branded Mr Corbyn an “arrogant, ugly fuck” in a new interview with The Sun.

Osbourne, who is of Ashkenazi Jewish heritage, hit out at Mr Corbyn amid ongoing claims that he has facilitated the rise of anti-Semitism in the Labour party.

“Oh my God, I hate him so much. I want to hurt him,” the legendary music manager and wife of Ozzy Osbourne. “I want to physically hurt this man. He is the most arrogant, ugly fuck. I want to hurt him.

“Oh my God, he is revolting, so ugly, inside and out. This ugliness oozes from him, he’s repulsive,” she said of Corbyn, who has always denied he is anti-Semitic.

Osbourne’s comments come ahead of her appearance on Who Do You Think You Are, which sees her investigating the experiences of dad Don Arden as a Jewish soldier for the British Army during World War Two.

She said: “His name was Levy so of course they knew he was a Jew. There he was fighting for his country and everybody was torturing him. People from his own country were torturing him.”

Earlier this year, Osbourne also admitted she was incensed when Black Sabbath were handed a Grammys Lifetime Achievement Award.