Sharon Osbourne is open to reviving Ozzfest as a touring festival

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about the possibilities of bringing the Ozzfest festival back.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon – wife of former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne – was asked if Ozzfest, which last took place in 2018, could ever make a return.

Ozzy brought up the topic of bringing the festival back, asking his wife: “Not just one [at] the fucking Forum, but a whole Ozzfest [tour]?” Sharon replied: “Yeah, sure. Of course.”

Their daughter Kelly then commented that artist managers need to be “realistic” when it comes to booking fees. In response Sharon said: “Why is it when it comes to us that everybody thinks that we are trillionaires, and so that every manager who wants their band on our festival wants one of the fucking trillions they think we’ve got to put on the festival?”

The last Ozzfest took place in 2018 and was headlined by none other than Ozzy himself, alongside Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis of Korn and Body Count.

Ozzy most recently shut down hoaxes claiming his death. Towards the end of the December 26 episode of The Osbournes, the Prince of Darkness took a moment to address unverified claims that he had died. “The thing on YouTube, it’s got ‘Celebrities Who Died Today’, and there’s a picture of me,” he said, pointing out the phenomenon. “I’m not dead, I’m not going any-fucking-where. And I’m gonna go and do some more gigs before I’m finished, anyway.”