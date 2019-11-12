Sharon Osbourne opens up about feeling “terrified” following husband Ozzy’s accident earlier this year

Ozzy is due to tour again next year after his long recovery

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about how “terrified” she felt following her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s accident earlier this year.

The Black Sabbath icon was forced to shelve arena dates in February 2020 as he continued to recover from surgery he required after suffering a fall in his LA home in January.

The injury and subsequent surgery had already forced Osbourne to reschedule all of his 2019 live dates on the No More Tours 2 Tour.

Speaking about Ozzy’s recovery, Sharon told The Sun: “They fixed the collarbone straight away but his spinal cord was so inflamed they had to wait a week to do an operation. He was in surgery for five hours and afterwards they told us it would take him a year to recover.”

She continued: “It’s terrifying when you see somebody you love so incapacitated. They can’t do a thing, and you’re so engulfed with fear that you can’t think clearly. So we didn’t do any research or ask the right questions. Now, certain doctors say, ‘Well, maybe he shouldn’t have had this operation and . . . ’ Oh, it’s a nightmare. Every doctor seems to have a different opinion.”

Now, Sharon says Ozzy is doing better – something she knows because he’s “moaning again.” She added: “He’s doing well because he’s moaning. I know he’s good when he’s moaning. He’s just frustrated because he wants to be doing the tour. If he just has to stand there and sing, that’s what he’s going to do.

“…In the middle of all the angst, Ozzy made an album and I honestly think it’s one of his best. It saved him from depression because he was down in the dumps. He couldn’t watch anything with music on TV. He would say, ‘I can’t do this’, because he was so devastated. Then he started writing.”

Yesterday, Ozzy announced details of his rescheduled UK and European tour dates as his recovery continues.

He said: “I can’t wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you’re just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your fucking socks off. I’m not retiring, I’ve still got gigs to do and also there’s a new album on the way. To the fans, I sincerely thank you for your patience, your loyalty, I love you.”

Original tickets for the shows remain valid and you can check out the new dates in full below.

OCTOBER 2020

23, Utilita Arena, Newcastle

25, The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

28, The O2, London

31, Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

NOVEMBER 2020

2, Manchester Arena, Manchester

8, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Ozzy also confirmed that a new album “is on the way” – a subject he recently discussed back in August.