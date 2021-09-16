Sharon Osbourne has spoken about the violent threats made against herself, her husband Ozzy Osbourne, their children, and their pets.

The threats began back in March, in the wake of Sharon’s departure from US TV show The Talk after arguing with co-host Sheryl Underwood and being accused of racism.

The furore began when Sharon defended long-time friend Piers Morgan, who had made what critics said were racist comments about Meghan Markle. Former co-hosts including Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini accused Sharon of using similar language in the past, leading to her departure after 10 years on the show.

In a new interview with Daily Mail TV (per Consequence), Sharon said she went through “three months of therapy” to overcome the trauma of receiving the death threats.

“I had ketamine treatment and I got it all out. All the tears and everything that I felt, you know. All of that, it’s gone,” she said. “I definitely went through a difficult patch at the beginning. I found it embarrassing. The humiliation that people would think that I might be a racist.”

Sharon went on to detail the death threats that she and her family received since the controversy began. “They were going to kill the family,” she explained. “They were going to come at night with knives, cut all our throats and the animals. So I had all of that, all the threats, and we had to have 24 hour guards.”

She added: “It’s like, listen, ‘It’s about me, not about [Ozzy], not about my kids. Anything you got to say about me, I can take it. Do not start on my family.’ I mean, you can’t get any lower.”

Sharon also offered an update on Ozzy’s Parkinson’s disease. “He’s fine, he’s got it under control,” she said. “It breaks your heart that he wants to get back. He misses his friends, his musicians, they’re his partners. He misses that life.”

Touching on the forthcoming biopic exploring her relationship with Ozzy – including “all the fights, all the make-ups, all the fights, all the arrests, all the everything” – Sharon added that she would like an unknown actor to play Ozzy.