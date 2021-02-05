Sharon Osbourne speaks out on “working relationship” with Marilyn Manson after singer faces abuse allegations

Sharon Osbourne has opened up on her “working relationship” with Marilyn Manson after several women came forward to accuse the singer of sexual abuse and assault.

Manson previously enjoyed a close friendship with the Osbournes and was originally set to join him as part of the latter’s 2020 North American tour.

Speaking on The Talk days after Manson faced accusations from actor Evan Rachel Wood and four other women, Osbourne opened up on knowing the singer for 25 years.

“[I’ve] worked with him for many, many years, and, obviously, I would not know what goes on in his bedroom; neither do I want to,” she said.

“But as far as people who’ve been going on all my socials, calling me names and things and putting up pictures of Marilyn and I, you know, there’s something called a working relationship, and that’s what I’ve had with Marilyn for many years.

“I know nothing about his sexual preferences or the way he treats women. I know how he treats an older woman, which is me, and he’s always been respectful.”

Wood’s initial allegations were made after she previously gave testimony about an abusive relationship she was in during her late teens, during which she did not name her alleged abuser.

Accusing Manson by name in an Instagram post, Wood said she was “here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives”.

Manson has denied the claims in his own Instagram post, saying his relationships “have always been entirely consensual”.

“Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth,” he wrote.

After the allegations were made, the musician was dropped from his record label Loma Vista and removed from the TV projects he was working on, including American Gods and the Creepshow anthology.

Limp Bizkit guitarist branded Manson a “bad guy” this week, having performed in his live band for less than a year in 2008.

Speaking on the Twitch channel Space Zebra, Borland said: “He’s not a great guy and every single thing that people have said about him is fucking true… They are speaking the truth.”

He added that Manson is “amazingly talented’ but stressed he was “fucked up and he needs to be put in check and he needs to get sober and he needs to come to terms with his demons.”

“He is a bad fucking guy.”

Manson has also been condemned by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor after a controversial excerpt from Manson’s 1998 autobiography The Long Hard Road Out of Hell began circulating online.