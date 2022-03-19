Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker to cover Nine Inch Nails and Smashing Pumpkins for comic book soundtrack

Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker are set to cover Nine Inch Nails and Smashing Pumpkins on a seven-inch single for the comic book series What’s the Furthest Place From Here?

Each issue of the series, written by Matthew Rosenberg and illustrated by Tyler Boss, has been soundtracked by a seven-inch, with Van Etten and Baker to appear on the accompanying vinyl for the forthcoming seventh issue, due out September 14.

The single will feature a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hurt’ by Van Etten, which she previously covered in 2020 for Suicide Prevention Month, and Baker’s rendition of ‘1979’ by Smashing Pumpkins. Preorders are available now via the Image Comics website.

“Having Julien Baker and Sharon Van Etten record songs is really beyond anything we could have hoped for,” Rosenberg said in a press statement.

“Tyler and I regularly listen to both of their work while making this book, so having them provide the actual soundtrack for the issue has been really surreal in the best possible way.”

The comic, described as a “post-apocalyptic coming-of-age series”, is a blend of sci-fi, fantasy and comedy, with music a large feature throughout (it was named after a lyric from Jawbreaker’s ‘Accident Prone’). Other artists to have appeared on the soundtrack singles so far include Joyce Manor, Chubby and the Gang, and Screaming Females.

Back in January, Van Etten and Baker announced a joint US tour with fellow American indie artist Angel Olsen, dubbed the ‘Wild Hearts’ tour. They’ll be kicking things off in Virginia on July 21, playing shows around the country until they wrap up in New York on August 21.