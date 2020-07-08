Sharon Van Etten, Bill Callahan to play benefit livestream for people of the Amazon Basin

Bill Callahan and Sharon Van Etten are among the lineup for the second edition of Folk Medicine, a live-streamed benefit concert for Amazon Basin residents affected by COVID-19. See the full lineup below.

The livestream will take place on Facebook Live and Zoom on Friday July 17 at 1am BST. While the concert can be watched for free on Folk Medicine’s Facebook page, viewers are encouraged to donate by buying a Zoom ticket. All proceeds from ticket sales will be sent directly to Folk Medicine, who have set an initial fundraising goal of $150,000.

“The situation throughout the Amazon Basin is dire as indigenous peoples, already facing centuries of systemic oppression, suffer from illness, lack of food, medical supplies and income due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” organisers said in an Instagram post.

“Medical infrastructure has completely collapsed in many regions and jungle communities are left largely to fend for themselves. Without access to direct aid, people are already dying at alarming rates. We must act now.

“Our initial goal of 150 thousand dollars will support indigenous Amazonians who need money for food, medications, oxygen, and economic relief now and in the coming months. Folk Medicine is currently distributing aid to 35 existing campaigns!”

The first Folk Medicine livestream took place in June and raised $32,000 on the first night from an audience of more than 10,000 viewers. Performers for the night included Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Devendra Banhart, Avey Tare, Mariee Sioux and more.