Sharon Van Etten gets festive with cover of Christmas classic ‘Silent Night’

It's that time of the year

Will Lavin
Sharon Van Etten
Sharon Van Etten is getting in the Christmas spirit. CREDIT: Andrew Benge/Redferns

Sharon Van Etten readies fans for Christmas with a cover of the Christmas classic ‘Silent Night’ – listen to the track below.

The American singer-songwriter’s version was originally recorded for Eric Paschal Johnson’s short film The Letter. The song’s cover art features a still from the film, photographed by Allison Anderson.

Listen to the song below:

Originally composed in 1818 by Franz Xaver Gruber to lyrics by Joseph Mohr in the small town of Oberndorf bei Salzburg, Austria, the most popular version of ‘Silent Night’ was recorded by Bing Crosby in 1935 and is the fourth best-selling single of all-time.

Back in September, Van Etten released a short film called Departure.

Directed by Josh Goleman, the movie focuses on a recording session held on the musician’s last day living in New York City.

It includes a performance of her ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’ track ‘Seventeen’, featuring Norah Jones.

Meanwhile, Van Etten has collaborated with Jeff Goldblum on ‘Let’s Face the Music and Dance’, taken from the actor/jazz musician’s recent album with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, ‘I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This’.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, she also discussed the glowing reaction to her acclaimed fifth album ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’.

I’m really proud of it, especially for taking the chances I did with the production on the record that I knew was a major shift,” said Van Etten.

“But I keep really, really busy, so I haven’t really had a lot of time to reflect on it. I think by the time I get to sit down and really really think about it I’ll allow myself the time to cry and appreciate it in privacy.”

