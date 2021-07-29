Sharon Van Etten, Jack Antonoff, Fred Armisen join Beck onstage at Newport Folk Festival

Beck was joined by Sharon Van Etten, Jack Antonoff and Fred Armisen during his set at the Newport Folk Festival over the weekend.

Held at the Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island from July 23-28, the 2021 edition of the legendary Newport festival was one of the first major festivals to return to the USA since the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Beck’s set, a host of special guests joined him for multiple songs. First, Beck was joined by Sharon Van Etten to perform ‘Asshole’ off his 1994 album ‘One Foot in the Grave’.

Then, Antonoff came onstage to help Beck cover The Korgis’ ‘Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime’, a version made famous on the soundtrack of ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’.

To close the set, Armisen got on the drum kit to help beck play his classic hits ‘Debra’ and ‘Loser’. Watch all the performances below.

Elsewhere, Paul McCartney recently shared a trippy new video for his latest single, ‘Find My Way’, featuring Beck.

Taken from the Beatles legend’s most recent album, ‘McCartney III: Imagined’ – a reworking of last year’s ‘McCartney III’ – the ‘Find My Way’ visuals sees a digitally de-aged McCartney dance the halls of a hotel before being transported to various other locations.

Beck recently rescheduled his forthcoming UK tour to 2022 and added several new dates. The American singer-songwriter was set to head out on a UK and European tour this summer, but he was forced to postpone the dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.