Sharon Van Etten makes a cameo in Xiu Xiu’s new ‘Sad Mezcalita’ video

Xiu Xiu have shared a new video for ‘Sad Mezcalita’, featuring Sharon Van Etten – check it out below.

The track appears on ‘OH NO’, a new album of duets that Xiu Xiu released on Friday (March 26).

In a statement about the new visual, Xiu Xiu’s Angela Seo, who directed the video, said it represents a “tribute to the loss, crime, bleakness, dreams, and tensions”.

The band’s Jamie Stewart added: “Angela said to me, ‘you never write love songs’. This song tried to do that and failed. To me, it became about how the fear of someone you love being killed or kidnapped or lost in the desert leads to a possessed certainty of those very fates. Wanting and needing and actually feeling love for someone when you know all along that it will end in the worst way imaginable.

“Sharon seemed like the only person I knew who could pull this conflict off without hesitation. The title is taken from a line in the Otis Redding song ‘I’ve Got Dreams to Remember’, which is a love song that did not fail in its intent, but is still sad.”

New duets album ‘OH NO’ also features guests including Chelsea Wolfe and Liars.

“The guest stars of ‘OH NO’ reflect the types of people… who helped remind me that the ratio of beautiful humans to shitty humans is more like 60/40 rather than what I have always assumed was 1/99,” Stewart said of the album’s collaborators.

“Although there is an ‘I HATE PEOPLE’ pin on my guitar strap, I hate them less now.”

Elsewhere, Sharon Van Etten is set to release ‘epic ten’, a 10th anniversary covers album of her ‘epic’ LP, next month (April 16).

The record has been previewed by cover of ‘A Crime’ by Big Red Machine (Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon and The National‘s Aaron Dessner), Lucinda Williams’ take on ‘Save Yourself’, IDLES’ version of ‘Peace Signs’ and a Shamir cover of ‘Dsharpg’.

Other artists set to reimagine tracks from ‘Epic’ for the new anniversary edition, out digitally on April 16, include Fiona Apple and Courtney Barnett.