Watch Sharon Van Etten reflect on her early days in trailer for ‘Departure’ short film

The film will focus on the musician's last day living in New York City

Sharon Van Etten has shared the trailer for a new short film about her called Departure.

The movie, which arrives later this week, will focus on a recording session held on the musician’s last day living in New York City.

“I moved to New York about 15 years ago,” Van Etten says in the trailer. “That’s longer than I’ve lived anywhere and I’m trying not it let to get to me too much because I am sentimental.”

The clip also sees her reflect on moving to the city and the people she met when she arrived there.

Departure will be available to watch on Amazon Music from Thursday (September 26). It was directed by Josh Goleman and will include a performance of her ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’ track ‘Seventeen’, featuring Norah Jones.

“I’m so happy to be able to share my story with all of you in this way,” Van Etten tweeted along with the trailer. Watch it above now.

Earlier this month, the musician featured on Jeff Goldblum’s cover of the Irving Berlin classic ‘Let’s Face The Music And Dance’. She previously collaborated with the actor and musician on ‘The Capitol Studio Sessions’ in 2018.

Van Etten released her latest album (and first in five years) ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’ in January. In a four-star review, NME said: “‘Remind Me Tomorrow’, then, serves not so much as a nudge, but a forceful and playful shove to remind listeners just how special Van Etten’s talent is on both a lyrical and musical level. Don’t call it a comeback, but it may well be her most intoxicating and impressive work to date.”