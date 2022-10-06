Sharon Van Etten shares new song ‘Never Gonna Change,’ announces deluxe LP

Sharon Van Etten has released a new single, ‘Never Gonna Change’, taken from a forthcoming deluxe edition of her latest album, ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’.

‘Never Gonna Change’ sees Van Etten sing about her son, as well as being about “managing depression and anxiety in the midst of isolation”, according to the artist in a press statement.

“Coping with recurring fears throughout adulthood, acknowledging that flaws, fears and triggers can’t be overcome, they are a constant part of one’s identity to learn to be at peace with,” Van Etten said.

Advertisement

Listen to the song below:

The artist will soon release a deluxe edition of her sixth album, ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’, which dropped back in May.

As well as ‘Never Gonna Change’, the deluxe version looks to feature another previously unheard bonus track, ‘When I Die’, as well as this year’s standalone singles, ‘Porta’ and ‘Used To It’.

Featuring the singles ‘Headspace’ and ‘Mistakes’, Van Etten recorded ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’ at home during lockdown. In a five-star review, NME‘s Jordan Bassett said that Van Etten’s album “sees her navigate her roles as a parent and musician, grapple with her demons and reclaim her past mistakes”.

“This unyielding record is, at times, a powerful reckoning with the age of uncertainty”, Bassett wrote.

Advertisement

This December will see Van Etten head to Australia for a nine-date tour in support of her latest album, bringing along BATTS and Banjo Lucia in support. Van Etten had appeared on BATTS’ April single ‘Blue’.