Listen to Sharon Van Etten cover ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Blue Christmas’

Sharon Van Etten has released her covers of the Christmas classics ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Blue Christmas’ — you can listen to her renditions below.

Both tracks have been made available on streaming services for the first time this week, with Van Etten originally recording her version of ‘Silent Night’ back in 2018 for Eric Paschal Johnson’s short film The Letter.

Van Etten’s take on ‘Blue Christmas’, meanwhile, originally featured on the benefit album ‘Do You EAR What I Ear’ in 2009, with proceeds from that record going to the Association to Benefit Children.

You can hear Van Etten’s versions of ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Blue Christmas’ below.

Van Etten, who released her last solo studio album ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’ in 2019, has this year covered Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hurt’, shared a single titled ‘Let Go’ and teamed up with Local Natives for their track ‘Lemon’.

‘Let Go’ was recorded for the Arthur Jones documentary Feels Good Man which focuses on Matt Furie, the creator of the Pepe The Frog meme.

“After watching the documentary, I just followed the feeling of coming to terms with something and tried to evoke peace through my melody and words,” Van Etten said in a statement about the song.

“The song and film’s producer, Giorgio, was a great collaborator and communicator and I was given a lot of freedom. That says a lot about the film and the people who made it.”

Back in September, Van Etten revealed that she had been working on new music with Linda Perry.