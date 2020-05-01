Sharon Van Etten teams up with Fountains Of Wayne for new version of ‘Hackensack’

Sharon Van Etten has once again teamed up with the surviving members of Fountains Of Wayne in tribute to their late bandmate Adam Schlesinger.

The band reunited last month following Schlesinger’s death from COVID-19 complications in April, with Van Etten first joining them for ‘Hackensack’ during a Jersey 4 Jersey benefit concert that also featured the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Halsey and SZA.

Now, the group have shared a recorded version on Bandcamp, which is being released today (May 1) to coincide with the platform’s decision to waive all fees for 24 hours. The foursome took on the band’s 2003 single for a new release benefitting the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. For a minimum of $1 (80p), you can listen here.

Bandcamp had previously announced it would be waiving its Friday, May 1 revenue share after its first revenue waiver on March 20 resulted in fans spending some $4.3million on music and merch that day, around 15 times the usual revenue for a Friday.

Meanwhile, earlier this week Schlesinger’s girlfriend Alexis Morley recalled her last moments with the late songwriter in a moving tribute

Posting on Instagram, Morley shared the last photo taken of the pair on March 15, when they took a “gorgeous, 4 mile walk” in upstate New York. “We spent the night texting, making cute jokes, feeling optimistic. He kept telling me how much he loved me and thanked me for saving his life. The next morning he was intubated and I never got to hear his voice again,” she wrote.