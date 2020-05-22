Sharon Van Etten to livestream performance of her debut album ‘because i was in love’

Sharon Van Etten has announced a livestream performance of her 2009 debut album ‘because i was in love’ in full.

Van Etten made the announcement on Twitter yesterday (May 21), a week ahead of the 11th anniversary of the record’s release.

“I wrote my debut album, ‘because i was in love’, in a sort of self-imposed quarantine –– alone with a guitar in my parents’ basement,” she wrote.

Advertisement

“With the album’s anniversary approaching, I thought it’d be meaningful to play it live the way it was conceived.”

I wrote my debut album, ‘because i was in love’, in a sort of self-imposed quarantine –– alone with a guitar in my parents' basement. With the album’s anniversary approaching, I thought it'd be meaningful to play it live the way it was conceived.https://t.co/uG55nfPHFh pic.twitter.com/EHdiDBctdB — Sharon Van Etten (@sharonvanetten) May 21, 2020

The performance will be a ticketed livestream, with a portion of the proceeds to go towards the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), as well as her band and crew. The livestream will begin at 5pm ET (9PM GMT) on May 29. Tickets can be purchased here.

Ticketholders will be able to watch the performance again for 24 hours afterwards. They will also go in the running to win a signed copy of the original vinyl pressing of ‘because i was in love’.

Earlier this week, Van Etten and Josh Homme shared the “home video” for their recent cover of Nick Lowe‘s ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding’.

Advertisement

“We wanted to share something personal and universal. That we are all in this time together,” Van Etten wrote of the clip.