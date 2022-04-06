Sharon Van Etten shares details of new album ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’

Sharon Van Etten has today (April 6) shared details of her sixth studio album, ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’.

The record will arrive on May 6 via Jagjaguwar and is set to explore “the questions we ask ourselves when we think the world – or at least, our world – might be ending”, according to a statement.

It continued: “Have we loved as well as we could? Did we try hard enough? How do we protect the things most precious to us from destructive forces beyond our control? And how do we salvage something worthwhile when it seems all is lost?”

You can watch the trailer for the new album below:

Unlike Van Etten’s previous albums, there will be no single releases leading up to the album’s arrival.

A statement confirmed that recently released singes ‘Porta‘ and ‘Used To It‘ will not appear on this album.

Speaking about the album, Van Etten said: “I wanted to approach this release differently, to engage my fans in an intentional way, in an effort to present the album as a whole body of work.

“These ten songs are designed to be listened to in order, at once, so that a much larger story of hope, loss, longing and resilience can be told.”

Speaking about the album’s cover, Van Etten added: “I wanted to convey that in an image with me walking away from it all…not necessarily brave, not necessarily sad, not necessarily happy.”

‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’ tracklist:

01. ‘Darkness Fades’

02. ‘Home to Me’

03. ‘I’ll Try’

04. ‘Anything’

05. ‘Born’

06. ‘Headspace’

07. ‘Come Back’

08. ‘Darkish’

09. ‘Mistakes’

10. ‘Far Away’

Van Etten will head out on a UK and European tour this summer. You can see her upcoming tour dates below and find tickets here.

MAY

31 – Aula Magna, Lisbon, Portgual

JUNE

02 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

05 – Muffathalle, Munich, Germany

06 – Openluchttheater Rivierenhof, Antwerp, Belgium

07 – Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany

09 – Loaded, Oslo, Norway

10 – Rosendal, Djurgarden, Stockholm, Sweden

11 – Syd For Solen, Copenhagen, Denmark

13 – Metropol, Berlin, Germany

14 – TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal, Utrecht, Netherlands

15 – La Cigale, Paris, France

17 – O2 Brixton Academy, London

18 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

19 – O2 Academy, Leeds

21 – Barrowland, Glasgow

22 – Vicar Street, Dublin