Shaun Ryder and Zak Starkey on Mantra Of The Cosmos: “Do you know what a supergroup means? Four guys having a wank”

Mantra Of The Cosmos – the new group featuring Shaun Ryder (Happy Mondays, Black Grape), drummer Zak Starkey (The Who, Oasis), guitarist Andy Bell (Oasis, Ride) and Bez (Happy Mondays, Black Grape) – have shared their new single ‘X (Wot You Sayin?)’ and spoken to NME about their forthcoming plans.

The collective were formed by Starkey – who is the son of Ringo Starr – after he initially tried to work on a krautrock project with ex-Kraftwerk member Karl Bartos during the pandemic.

“I wanted him to produce it and write the lyrics because I really like his solo work and what he did with Kraftwerk,” Starkey, who is at pains to point out that Mantra are not a supergroup, told NME over Zoom. “He’s got really mad words and he can think outside the box. So I tried calling him and he goes [adopts German accent], ‘You should have called me 10 years ago when I was young enough to do this.’ So I shelved it.

“Two years later, I thought about it again and it was implied that I should form a supergroup. I said, ‘Do you know what a supergroup means? It means four guys having a wank’. It’s not very honest music. It’s got nothing to do with words. I thought the only guy that’s gonna make this psychedelic poetry – not stupid fucking guitar riffs – is Shaun. So I got his number and called him up and said what I’ve said to you now and Shaun said, ‘Fucking hell I’m in’.

The collective have already released the maraca-shaking electro single ‘Gorilla Guerilla’ and recently performed at Glastonbury. With the release of their psychedelic new single, we spoke to Starkey and Ryder about their plans for an album, getting advice from Ringo, their thoughts on AI, and an Oasis reunion.

NME: Shaun you’ve said Mantra Of The Cosmos doesn’t sound anything like your other bands. Was that deliberate?

Shaun: “Well yeah, when you think about whatever we’ve done, even with the Mondays, [our debut album] ‘Squirrel And G-Man’ to me was at least 110 miles away from ‘Bummed’ and that was a good 500 miles away from fucking ‘Pills ‘N’ Thrills’ and then we had that last one [‘Yes Please!’] which should have been the first Black Grape album but we ended up another way. And it’s the same with this band, different again.”

How has it been working together so far?

Shaun: “Yeah, great. I love it cos we’re quite new to each other, we’re still going in the studio with a band and putting the old band comfy slippers on and I feel very good with the guys I’m working with. Zak’s the one who’s got our beats together, and then I come in and add vocals and Andy adds his guitar. To me, you could say [adopts aloof posh accent] it’s ‘solemn, a bit experimental right, but really it’s just what’s going on’. Nah, it’s just really relaxed, you know what I mean? When you’re making music, it can be very anal but with us, we basically do what the fuck we want. And Zak records it all and then fucks about with it.”