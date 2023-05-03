Shaun Ryder forms new ’90s supergroup Mantra Of The Cosmos

Shaun Ryder has formed a new band consisting of ‘90s music icons, called Mantra Of The Cosmos.

The Happy Mondays frontman revealed the new supergroup in an interview with The Sun’s Bizarre column, and announced to fans that new music and a Glastonbury debut are imminent.

Mantra Of The Cosmos is formed of Ryder, former Oasis bassist Andy Bell, The Lightning Seeds guitarist and vocalist, Ian Broudie, and drummer Zak Starkey — who has previously performed with The Who.

Advertisement

Former Happy Mondays percussionist, Bez — real name Mark Berry — is the final name completing the lineup, and as confirmed by Ryder, an album is on the way.

“I’ve got a new band together. It’s me, Zak Starkey, you know, Ringo [Starr’s] son, and the drummer in The Who, Andy Bell from Oasis and Ian Broudie from The Lightning Seeds. And we’ve been making a new album for Universal,” he told the publication. “It’s a bit of a mixture of all that lot together.”

According to the musician, while the influences from the members’ respective projects are still prominent in the music, the forthcoming releases sound like nothing the musicians have ever released before — and a live debut at this year’s Glastonbury festival may be on the cards.

“It doesn’t sound like the Mondays or Black Grape or Oasis or The Who, it’s what we’re doing all together,” he added. “It’s coming out very soon. We’re doing Glastonbury with Mantra Of The Cosmos this year…It’s coming out pretty soon.”

Later this year, Happy Mondays are set to perform at a series of live events taking place across the UK. This includes a slot at Sheffield’s Rock N Roll Circus 2023, which will also feature performances by Noel Gallagher, The Cribs and more. The performance is set for September 1 and will take place at Don Valley Bowl.

Advertisement

The band will also join Noel Gallagher again for an outdoor concert in Dublin, taking place in August. This will celebrate the release of Gallagher’s forthcoming album with the High Flying Birds, ‘Council Skies’ – which arrives on June 2.

Elsewhere, it was announced today (May 3) new bandmate Ian Broudie is set to perform in Liverpool with his band The Lightning Seeds, as part of a free gig in collaboration with Music Venue Trust.

Taking place next week (May 10), the musician will hit the stage at Liverpool’s Eurovision Village alongside Miles Kane and others, to celebrate the city’s music history and support grassroots venues.