Shaun Ryder announces a UK and Ireland Q&A tour

Shaun Ryder announces a UK and Ireland Q&A tour

Damian Jones
Shaun Ryder of the Happy Mondays
Shaun Ryder of the Happy Mondays Credit: Getty

Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman Shaun Ryder is hitting the road for a UK Q&A tour in 2020.

An Evening With Shaun Ryder was announced on the Mondays’ Twitter page today (January 2), with a message urging fans to contact individual venue websites for tickets.

Ryder kicks off his mammoth tour on January 11 at the Sugar Club in Dublin before wrapping up at Camberley Theatre on October 7. You can view the full list of dates below.

No details about the tour have been given but it is likely to focus on his entire career and his love for UFOs.

Meanwhile, Happy Mondays recently shared a new video for the remastered version of ‘The Egg’, one of the Manchester band’s earliest tracks.

Taken from the band’s ‘The Early EPs’ collection, the new video is directed by renowned artist Pete Fowler and features cartoon representations of Bez, Shaun Ryder and co as they head off on a psychedelic car journey.

In other Happy Mondays news, it was also confirmed in 2019 that Jack O’Connell will portray Shaun Ryder in an upcoming biopic.

The film, which is set to start production in January 2020, is based on the singer’s 2011 Twisting My Melon autobiography.

Others reportedly set for roles in the film include Jason Isaacs, who is in talks to play Ryder’s father, while Maxine Peake looks set to play his mother.

The film will also mark the directorial debut of Matt Greenhalgh, screenwriter for previous musical biopics including Control, based on the life of Joy Division‘s Ian Curtis, and John Lennon flick Nowhere Boy.

Ryder recently took NME‘s Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! challenge, quizzed by Gary Ryan on his life and career.

Speaking of his frequent appearances on reality TV shows, he said: “We’re a bunch of old fuckers almost hitting 60. If you want the band known to younger generations, that’s what you’ve got to do now. Believe it or not, me and Bez choose the reality TV we do wisely. If we’re playing a festival, we look out into the audience and the ages range from eight to fuckin’ 80.”

