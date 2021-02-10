Shaun Ryder says his home is still being invaded by aliens: “They’re fucking here”

Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman Shaun Ryder has claimed his home is still being invaded by aliens.

Ryder, whose 2013 series, Shaun Ryder On UFOs, saw him travel around the world in search of the truth about UFOs, has insisted that his home is still being invaded by extraterrestrial beings, after previously claiming to have been visited by a “spider” spaceship.

“I don’t go spotting for it, it just fucking ­appears!” he told the Daily Star. “Once these things are on you they make you sound like a twat because they keep appearing in front of you and coming around where you are.

“Obviously, I have to say ­something and then everyone thinks I’m a cunt cos I’m off me fucking napper.”

He added: “It is how it is, they’re fucking here – they were here ­before us, probably.”

In 2019, Ryder recalled being visited by a “spider” spaceship, telling the Daily Star: “I wake up one morning and there’s this thing that looks like a spider that’s moving across the windowsill and it’s got, like, red lights going across its back and it’s got six legs, sort of like a spider.

“It was hand size, five or six inches long, and makes absolutely no noise whatsoever.”

He continued: “Then it goes to where the window is and then an aerial goes up and it goes up to where the window is open and then it changes shape and dives off and then as it’s moving out it completely disappeared.

“This sounds like I’m making it all up and it’s all a load of bollocks but it’s not.”

Back in 2013, Ryder claimed to have had an alien encounter when he was a teenager.

“I was 15 years old and I was on my first job,” he said. “I’d left school and I had a job as a messenger boy at the post office. It was about 6.30 in the morning – still dark but just coming light. I was coming to the bus stop and I saw this light in the sky.”

“It looked like a ball of light that was just zooming about,” he continued. “It sort of hovered there, then it zoomed off. I was a pretty straight kid when I was 15 – there was no drunk or drugs. So that’s what really set me off thinking, knowing that there’s definitely something out there.”

Meanwhile, Shaun Ryder and Bez launched a new YouTube channel in October called Call The Cops.