Shaun Ryder was once sacked as a postman for biting a dog

Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder has revealed the bizarre moment when he was sacked as a postman for biting a dog.

The Madchester singer had started working for Royal Mail at the age of 19 when he became angry at the dog for attempting to bite his heels.

“Only fair. I did to the dog what it was trying to do to me,” he told The Sun.

Ryder explained that the incident occurred after he took LSD.

“I had dropped a tab of acid probably to relieve the boredom then on the round as I was stepping up to be promoted to a postman, this terrier dog at a pub I delivered to, tried to attack me,” he said.

“So I thought I am not having this, I grabbed it, bit it on its head threw it down and gave a kick up the bum,” he continued. “As it went another post man who was passing in his van saw what happened and reported me. That was it I was suspended but I had already started the band so I wasn’t too bothered.”

Ryder added: “I left school at 15 and got a job as a post boy messenger, only really got the job because me grandad used to drink in the same working men’s club as the postmaster.

“I nearly didn’t get that because I was up in Juvenile court on a taking and driving away charge.”

It remains to be seen whether Ryder’s run-in with the dog will make it into a forthcoming biopic of Ryder’s life. Jack O’Connell will portray the singer in ‘Twistin’ My Melon’. The film, which is set to start production in January 2020, is based on the singer’s 2011 autobiography of the same name.

Others reportedly set for roles in the film include Jason Isaacs, who is in talks to play Ryder’s father, while Maxine Peake looks set to play his mother.