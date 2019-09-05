Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan: “This is the greatest time of Slipknot”

"All the hard work, and all the blood, and losing people… it all makes you stronger"

Slipknot‘s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has spoken of how the current energy within their ranks has made this “the greatest time ever” for the band.

It’s been a whirlwind year for the band so far. After scoring their first Number One album in 18 years with the acclaimed comeback record ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘, the masked metallers are set to embark on some of the biggest headline tour dates of their career.

Driven by their own creative freedom and feeling of acceptance, percussionist and creative driving force Clown said that things have never felt better for Slipknot. Through their 20 years together, they’ve suffered the death of bassist Paul Gray, the departure of drummer Joey Jordison and the recent acrimonious split with percussionist Chris Fehn (who was replaced with the mysterious ‘Tortilla Man‘).

“This is the greatest time of Slipknot,” Clown told Kerrang. “We worked so hard for so long, and it was really hard to stop and enjoy the success, and enjoy what was happening around us. You get those sorts of traits when you’re older, and we’re older now – we’re 20 years in. And all the hard work, and all the blood, and losing people… it all makes you stronger. I refuse not to understand what’s happening around me.

“It’s just a wonderful time to be in Slipknot, to be around Slipknot, and it’s a wonderful time to watch and experience Slipknot. I feel like everything we are is working at its full potential. Our management, booking agent, lawyers, label, our fans, ourselves… I feel like all of us are just working to the best benefit of Slipknot to get the vision out. That’s really what it is.”

Clown added: “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had, and I’d be bullshitting you but I don’t feel like we’ve grown up, but I just feel like we’ve found a way to understand what we don’t want to deal with, and it’s effortless for everyone.”

The year has not been without tragedy however, with Crahan’s 22-year-old daughter Gabrielle passing away back in May.

Meanwhile, Clown has also recently revealed that the band are planning to release 11 unheard outtake songs from their album ‘All Hope Is Gone’ in the next couple of years. Corey Taylor went on to describe the material as having more of a “Radiohead vibe“.