Shawn Mendes postpones UK and European tour to 2023 due to COVID-19

Shawn Mendes has postponed the UK and European leg of his ‘Wonder’ world tour to 2023 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian pop star was supposed to hit the road in March for a run of shows in the UK and Europe. His UK dates would have seen him take in London (April 21), Birmingham (27), Glasgow (29), Sheffield (May 2) and Manchester (4).

However, Mendes has now taken to social media to announce that these dates have been postponed until next year.

“This was a really difficult decision to make, but unfortunately we have to reschedule the UK & EU tour from 2022 to 2023,” he said in his statement. “With all of the logistical, travel and venue restrictions still uncertain in Europe due to the pandemic, we were forced to make the tough decision of moving the tour leg to the end of the tour when we are confident we are able to travel and can put on the best possible show we want to, safely and at full capacity.”

Mendes concluded: “I’m so sorry I won’t be able to see you guys sooner. But I am working on a ton of new music for you all ! I’m excited for you to hear.”

I'm so sorry I won't be able to see you guys sooner 😔❤️ We unfortunately were forced to move the UK/EU tour dates to 2023 due to the pandemic. Tour will start in June with the currently scheduled North America Dates, & the UK/EU rescheduled dates are at https://t.co/NbLFeM3Z0t pic.twitter.com/mSQt982zUQ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) January 28, 2022

The singer’s world tour will now start in June with first of two North American legs. Dermot Kennedy is set to support on the first stint, with Tate McRae opening during the second.

You can see the new UK and European dates below and get tickets here.

MAY 2023

31 – Bologna, IT

JUNE 2023

1 – Milan, IT

3 – Bordeaux, FR

5 – Madrid, ES

7 – Lisbon, PT

9 – Barcelona, ES

11 – Bilbao, ES

14 – Munich, DE

16 – Budapest, HU

19 – Krakow, PL

20 – Krakow, PL

22 – Prague, CZ

25 – Vienna, AT

27 – Zurich, CH

29 – Paris, FR

JULY 2023

2 – Mannheim, DE

3 – Cologne, DE

5 – Berlin, DE

6 – Hamburg, DE

9 – Oslo, NO

11 – Stockholm, SE

13 – Copenhagen, DK

15 – Amsterdam, NL

16 – Amsterdam, NL

18 – Antwerp, BE

19 – Rotterdam, NL

22 – London, UK

25 – Birmingham, UK

26 – Manchester, UK

28 – Glasgow, UK

29 – Sheffield, UK

AUGUST 2023

1 – Dublin, IE

Last year, Mendes teamed up with Camilo for a remix of the Columbian hitmaker’s song ‘Kesi’.

Deep-rooted in traditional Champeta, a genre that originates from the coast of Colombia, ‘Kesi’ pairs Afro-Caribbean rhythms with Camilo’s signature style.

With the added bonus of a Shawn Mendes feature, which marked his first new music of 2021, the remix offered fans a soundtrack for the summer, combining English and Spanish with vibrant vocals from both artists.