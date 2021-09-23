Shawn Mendes announces huge ‘Wonder’ world tour for 2022

Shawn Mendes has announced a world tour for 2022 – you can see the full schedule below.
The Canadian pop star will hit the road next March for a run of UK and European headline shows that run until May.
Mendes is set to touch down in the UK on April 21, when he’ll perform at The O2 Arena in London. Dates will then follow in Birmingham (April 27), Glasgow (29), Sheffield (May 2) and Manchester (May 4).
King Princess will appear as the opening act at the UK/European concerts.
At the end of June, the singer’s ‘Wonder’ tour will resume for the first of two North American legs. Dermot Kennedy is set to support on the first stint, with Tate McRae opening during the second.
Running until late October, the US tour includes shows in Portland, New York, Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Houston, Montreal and other cities.
Tickets for the UK dates go on general sale on October 8 at 10am BST. A Europe and UK general fan presale and London Amex presale begins at the same time on October 5. You can find the full ticket details here – see the UK dates below.
April 21 – London, UK – The O2
April 27 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
April 29 – Glasgow, UK – The SSE Hydro
May 2 – Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena
May 4 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Mendes has also shared a dramatic official trailer for the ‘Wonder’ world tour – check it out above.
Shawn Mendes will also play the following European/North American dates:
MARCH 2022
14 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
16 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
18 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
24 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
28 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
30 – Budapest, Hungary – Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
APRIL 2022
02 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
04 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
06 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
07 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
09 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena
11 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
MAY 2022
07 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena
10 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
12 – Bordeaux, France – Arkéa Arena
14 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
18 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
JUNE 2022
27 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
JULY 2022
02 – Vancouver, BC – Venue to be announced
05 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
09 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
12 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
15 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
19 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
23 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
27 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
29 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
AUGUST 2022
02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
05 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
15 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
19 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
SEPTEMBER 2022
07 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
09 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
17 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
OCTOBER 2022
01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
04 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
08 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
12 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
24 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life FieldHouse
26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center