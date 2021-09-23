Shawn Mendes announces huge ‘Wonder’ world tour for 2022

Shawn Mendes has announced a world tour for 2022 – you can see the full schedule below.

The Canadian pop star will hit the road next March for a run of UK and European headline shows that run until May.

Mendes is set to touch down in the UK on April 21, when he’ll perform at The O2 Arena in London. Dates will then follow in Birmingham (April 27), Glasgow (29), Sheffield (May 2) and Manchester (May 4).

King Princess will appear as the opening act at the UK/European concerts.

At the end of June, the singer’s ‘Wonder’ tour will resume for the first of two North American legs. Dermot Kennedy is set to support on the first stint, with Tate McRae opening during the second.

Running until late October, the US tour includes shows in Portland, New York, Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Houston, Montreal and other cities.

Tickets for the UK dates go on general sale on October 8 at 10am BST. A Europe and UK general fan presale and London Amex presale begins at the same time on October 5. You can find the full ticket details here – see the UK dates below.

April 21 – London, UK – The O2

April 27 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

April 29 – Glasgow, UK – The SSE Hydro

May 2 – Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena

May 4 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Mendes has also shared a dramatic official trailer for the ‘Wonder’ world tour – check it out above.

Shawn Mendes will also play the following European/North American dates:



MARCH 2022

14 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

16 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

18 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

24 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

28 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

30 – Budapest, Hungary – Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

APRIL 2022

02 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

04 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

06 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

07 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

09 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

11 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

MAY 2022

07 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena

10 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

12 – Bordeaux, France – Arkéa Arena

14 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

18 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center



JUNE 2022

27 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

JULY 2022

02 – Vancouver, BC – Venue to be announced

05 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

09 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

12 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

15 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

19 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

23 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

27 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

29 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

AUGUST 2022

02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

05 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

15 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

19 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center



SEPTEMBER 2022



07 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

09 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

17 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

OCTOBER 2022

01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

04 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

08 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

12 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

24 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life FieldHouse

26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center