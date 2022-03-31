She & Him announce 2022 Brian Wilson tribute tour

She & Him have announced thier ‘Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson’, which kicks off this summer – tickets are available here.

The duo, comprising M. Ward and Zooey Deschanel, will play original songs from their six-album catalogue as well as classics written by the Beach Boys’ founder.

The 11-date trip kicks off in Denver, Colorado on June 13 with stops in Utah, California, Oregon, Washington, and Vancouver. The tour makes a stop in Los Angeles on June 25, before its final September stop in Vienna, Virginia. See the full list of dates below.

She & Him’s most recent tour was for their holiday albums, ‘A Very She & Him Chrismas’ and ‘Christmas Party’ in 2019. They also released new music in 2018, when they shared two She & Him songs for the ‘Universal Love’ LGBTQ project.

She & Him ‘Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson’ dates:

JUNE 2022

13 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

14 – Salt Lake City – TBD

16 – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge Hotel and Property

17 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle

18 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre

20 – Jacksonville, OR – TBD

22 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

23 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

24 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

25 – Los Angeles, CA – TBD

SEPTEMBER 2022

9 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts

The tour is named after Wilson’s solo track, ‘Melt Away’ and follows the duo’s cover of the Beach Boys’ 1967 hit ‘Darlin’ which they released last year. She & Him also covered the California band’s classic song ‘God Only Knows’ back in December 2014.

Meanwhile, Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford, the first wife of the Beach Boys co-founder, has sued the musician over a deal he recently struck for the royalties of a number of Beach Boys songs.

Wilson agreed to a reported $50million (£38.1million) deal with Universal Music Publishing Group in relation to his song catalogue back in December, though the deal was not announced at the time.