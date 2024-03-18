Shed Seven announce 30th anniversary UK tour with The Sherlocks

Shed Seven have announced a 30th anniversary UK tour, set to kick off later this year with The Sherlocks as a special guest.

The band – comprised of Rick Witter, Paul Banks, Tom Gladwin, Tim Wills and Rob Maxfield – will start their 23-date-tour at the Sheffield Octagon on November 14. From there, they will make stops in Cardiff, Liverpool, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Margate, Bristol, Newcastle, Leeds, Oxford, Manchester, Birmingham, Cambridge, Bournemouth and Nottingham. The tour will wrap up on December 14 at the O2 Academy Brixton in London.

The Sherlocks will be joining Shed Seven as their special guests at every stop of the tour. There will be other surprise guests that have yet to be announced joining in on the celebratory dates as well.

A ticket pre-sale will be available on Wednesday March 20 for fans who sign up for the Shed Seven official mailing list by 12pm on Tuesday (March 19). Fans who have signed up will receive a pre-sale access email at 9am on March 20.

General ticket sales will commence on Friday (March 22) at 10am local time. Check out a full list of dates below and visit here to purchase tickets.

Shed Seven 30th Anniversary UK tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

14 – Sheffield Octagon

15 – Cardiff University Great Hall

16 – Liverpool Uni The Mountford Hall

18 – Halifax Victoria Theatre

19 – Hull City Hall

21 – Music Hall

22 – Glasgow: O2 Academy

23 – Edinburgh: O2 Academy

25 – Leicester O2 Academy 1

26 – Margate Dreamland Hall By The Sea

28 – Bristol O2 Academy 1

29 – Newcastle O2 City Hall

30 – Leeds O2 Academy

DECEMBER

2 – Oxford O2 Academy 1

3 – Lincoln Engine Shed

5 – Stockton Globe

6 – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

7 – Birmingham O2 Academy 1

9 – Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

10 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

12 – Bournemouth O2 Academy

13 – Nottingham Rock City

14 – London O2 Brixton Academy

Speaking of the tour in an Instagram post, Witter shared: “This tour is our way of saying thank you to all our incredible fans, both old and new. So whether you’ve been with us from the beginning or are just discovering/re-discovering our music, we would love you to join us for what will be an unforgettable celebration of 30 years of Shed Seven. Don’t miss out on what will be the best Shed Seven tour ever.”

Shed Seven’s most recent release was their sixth studio LP ‘A Matter Of Time‘. Witter recently told NME: “I think it’s gonna be a big year for us, starting with the release of our brand new album in the first week of the 30th anniversary of our debut ‘Change Giver’. If you’re a Shed Seven fan I think you should buckle up because you’re gonna be in for a good ride. And if you’re not a fan, find a big rock and hide behind it.”

The band recently earned the Number One spot on the Official Albums Charts with ‘A Matter Of Time‘.They also made history as the British rock group with the longest gap between their debut album and first Number One album.