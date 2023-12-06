Shed Seven share folksy new song ‘Talk Of The Town’

Shed Seven have shared their latest single, ‘Talk Of The Town’ from their upcoming LP ‘A Matter Of Time‘.

‘Talk Of The Town’ marks the fifth track to be released from the band’s forthcoming sixth LP which is set for release on January 5 and available for pre-order here. It follows ‘Starlings’, ‘Kissing California’, ‘F:K:H’ and ‘In Ecstasy‘ which features Happy Mondays singer Rowetta.

The track discusses a relationship on which the two people that make up the couple are complete opposites. Lyrics such as “If I was cremated you’d turn in your grave / If I stood still you’d start a Mexican wave / If I said yesterday you’d say today” paint the picture of the relationship with the anthemic call and response chorus coming in to add brightness to the song.

Speaking about the song in a press release, Shed Seven’s frontman, Rick Witter said: “‘Talk Of The Town’ is another classic sounding Sheds song. Rip roaring guitars chime along with the solid rhythm section whilst the chorus is made for arenas and stadiums.”

He continued: “Lyrically it’s an anti-love song but with a comedic edge, especially with lines like, ‘If I was cremated you’d turn in your grave, if I stood still you’d start a Mexican wave.’ The crux of the song is not really seeing eye to eye but still being the talk of the town. It’s got the makings of quickly becoming a fan favourite and a Shed Seven staple in future sets.”

Elsewhere in the upcoming album, Witter managed to get Pete Doherty onboard for the new album’s closing track ‘Throwaways’ after he caught The Libertines frontman singing along to their songs at the side of the stage at last year’s Bingley Weekender.

“We played just before The Libertines on the main stage and while we were doing our set, I just looked at the side of the stage and discovered that Peter was stood there with my family watching the gig and he was singing every word,” Witter told NME in a recent interview.

“So after we’d finished our gig, I went over and he was telling me that in the ’90s – pre-Libertines – he’d sit on his bed with his guitar and learn Shed Seven songs, which I thought was pretty cool. I just said, ‘Look we’ve got this song, we’ve got another couple of guests on our record, we might as well throw the boat out here, would you fancy jumping on?’ And he said, ‘I would absolutely love to’.”

In other news, Shed Seven are set to perform as opening support for Blossoms at their huge outdoor concert at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester next summer.