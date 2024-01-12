Shed Seven top albums chart as Noah Kahan claims Number One far ahead of Liam Gallagher and John Squire

Shed Seven have earned the Number One spot on the Official Albums Charts with their sixth LP ‘A Matter Of Time‘.

The band – comprised of Rick Witter, Paul Banks, Tom Gladwin, Tim Wills and Rob Maxfield – have also made history as the British rock group with the longest gap between their debut album and first Number One album.

They earned the title with 26 years and three months between the first Official Albums Chart appearance of their 1994 debut ‘Change Giver’ –which peaked at Number 16 – and landing at Number 1 with 2024’s ‘A Matter of Time’.

Shed Seven’s frontman Rick Witter recently told NME: “I think it’s gonna be a big year for us, starting with the release of our brand new album in the first week of the 30th anniversary of our debut ‘Change Giver’. If you’re a Shed Seven fan I think you should buckle up because you’re gonna be in for a good ride. And if you’re not a fan, find a big rock and hide behind it.”

The Specials hold the overall record for the longest gap between their Official Albums Chart debut and first Number 1 LP, with 39 years and Three months between eponymous 1979 release ‘The Specials’ – which peaked at Number four – and 2019 chart-topper ‘Encore’.

Speaking to the Official Charts per a press release, Shed Seven said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be Number One on the Official Albums Chart with ‘A Matter of Time’. It’s also our 30th anniversary. What better way to start proceedings? We’re just getting started! Thanks to everyone for their support over the years, and especially for buying this record. It’s much appreciated – we shall see you on the road!”

Elsewhere, Noah Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’ has landed a second consecutive week at Number One in the UK.

The folk-pop track has become Kahan’s first-ever UK chart-topper has earned the title of the UK’s most-streamed track (7.5 million streams) for a second week in a row.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire’s ‘Just Another Rainbow’ is today’s highest new entry at the 16th spot. The duo were vying for the top spot on the Charts. The track has become Gallagher’s highest-charting solo single yet and his sixth Top 40. It also marks former Stone Roses guitarist’s first solo Top 40 single.

In other news, Shed Seven are set to perform as opening support for Blossoms at their huge outdoor concert at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester this summer.