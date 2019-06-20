Sheer Mag announce new album with single ‘Blood From a Stone’

The Philadelphia band chart a tour of North America, the UK and Europe

Sheer Mag have announced their sophomore album, ‘A Distant Call’, with a new single, ‘Blood From a Stone’. Hear it below.

On the fist-pumping track, vocalist Christina Halladay sings of poverty and struggle: “It’s hard luck living and I just make do/But if one thing goes the rest follows suit/What do you expect when you’re living cheque to cheque?”

According to a press statement, ‘A Distant Call’ is loosely based on Halladay’s own experiences going through a breakup, the loss of a loved one and being laid off. The album is due out August 23, two years after their acclaimed debut, ‘Need To Feel Your Love’, which NME named one of the best albums of 2017.

“Energy, desire and that indefinable cool that any great rock band must have burst from every angle. This album feels like a celebration, and Sheer Mag sure deserve one,” NME said in its review of ‘Need To Feel Your Love’.

Sheer Mag will also be embarking on an extensive tour of North America, the UK and Europe. Find tickets for their November dates in Manchester here and Leeds here.

Sheer Mag will play:

Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live (June 22)

Seattle, WA – The Crocodile (24)

Olympia, WA – Capitol Theater (25)

Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater (26)

Reno, NV – Holland Project (28)

Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Hall (29)

Santa Ana, CA – Observatory (30)

Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon (July 2)

San Diego, CA – Irenic (3)

Fresno, CA – Strummers (5)

Oakland, CA – Burger Boogaloo (6, 7)

Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston (August 30)

Burlington, VT – Higher Ground (31)

Montreal, Quebec – La Sala Rossa (September 1)

Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace (3)

Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx (4)

Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups (5)

Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall (6)

Madison, WI – The Terrace at UW-Madison (7)

Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club (8)

Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews (9)

Omaha, NE – The Slowdown (10)

Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge (12)

Salt Lake City, UT – Diabolical Records (13)

Boise, ID – The Olympic (14)

Vancouver, British Columbia – The Biltmore (16)

San Jose, CA – The Ritz (21)

Los Angeles, CA – The Teragram Ballroom (22)

Tucson, AZ – Club Congress (24)

Austin, TX – Barracuda (26)

San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger (27)

Houston, TX – The Satellite (28)

New Orleans, LA – Santo’s (29)

Birmingham, AL – Saturn (October 1)

Atlanta, GA – 529 Club (2)

Asheville, NC – The Mothlight (3)

Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall (4)

Washington, DC – The Black Cat (5)

Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere (9)

Boston, MA – The Sinclair (11)

Amsterdam, Netherlands – London Calling Festival (October 25)

Aarhus, Denmark – Tape (26)

Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen (27)

Hamburg, Germany – Molotow (29)

Berlin, Germany – Zukunft am Ostkreuz (30)

London, England – Mirrors Festival (November 2)

Manchester, England – Yes (4)

Dublin, Ireland – Grand Social (5)

Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club (6)

Kortrijk, Belgium – Sonic City 2019 (8)

Benidorm, Spain – Primavera 20th Aniv, Weekender (9)