Sheer Mag respond after Bernie Sanders played ‘Expect The Bayonet’ at New York rally

High praise indeed

Sheer Mag have responded after Bernie Sanders played their track ‘Expect The Bayonet’ during a campaign rally in New York over the weekend.

The song features on the Philadelphia band’s debut album ‘Need To Feel Your Love‘, which was released back in 2017. In a five-star review, NME hailed the cut as a “pummelling highlight” of the record.

Presidential hopeful Sanders revealed himself as an unlikely fan of ‘Expect The Bayonet’ on Saturday (October 19) as the song played through the speakers at the event held in the Queens borough of New York City.

Reporting from the rally, journalist Liz Pelly wrote on Twitter: “Was too far back in the crowd to hear it myself but I’m told Bernie’s playlist today included ‘Expect The Bayonet’ by Sheer Mag.” Sanders’ communications director later confirmed the song’s inclusion to Pitchfork.

In a statement to the outlet, representatives for the band commented: “It was great to hear that Bernie played ‘Expect The Bayonet’ at his rally in Queens this weekend. Everyone in Sheer Mag supported Sanders in 2016 and we believe that he is the best hope in generations for the left and the only viable candidate to beat Trump in 2020.”

Posting the news on their official Facebook page, Sheer Mag said: “O SHIT WHATTUP.” See that post below.

Sheer Mag, meanwhile, released their second album ‘A Distant Call’ back in August. In support of the record, they’ll head out on tour in the UK next month – see the full schedule below.

Sheer Mag will play:

London, England – Mirrors Festival (November 2)

Manchester, England – Yes (4)

Dublin, Ireland – Grand Social (5)

Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club (6)