Sheffield’s The Leadmill teases “big show announcement”

Sheffield’s The Leadmill has teased a “big show announcement” due to be revealed tomorrow (May 9) as the venue continues to fight to stay open.

In March, the team behind the iconic venue announced that it would be closing next year due to its landlord issuing a notice of eviction. In the weeks that followed, it launched an official petition opposing the eviction, while stars from Sheffield and further afield have all shown support for the space.

Posting on its social media accounts earlier today (May 8), The Leadmill’s team shared that a “big show” will be announced at 8am BST tomorrow. “It’s not often we’ll tell you to set your alarms for an announcement, but you’re going to want to keep your eyes peeled on all our socials tomorrow morning, it’s a big one,” they wrote.

In both the comments on Instagram and in a separate tweet, they confirmed that the mystery headliner isn’t Arctic Monkeys. “Maybe one day though?” they added on Twitter.

Other guesses from fans so far include performances from Jarvis Cocker, Jamie T, Pulp and Bring Me The Horizon.

After it was announced that The Leadmill is set to close next year, leaders of Electric Group, the company that bought the freehold for the site in March 2017, argued that they’d be removing the current management but keeping the building as a music venue after renovations.

Over the years the venue has played host to a number of artists who have gone on to have huge success, most notably the Arctic Monkeys – who helped raise over £100,000 for the venue to survive COVID closures last year by raffling off one of Alex Turner‘s guitars.

Cocker is one of the numerous artists to have shown his support for the venue, sharing a piece of artwork on Instagram that includes the phrase: “You Can’t Buy The Leadmill.” The print is inspired by a teaser campaign that was used to promote Pulp’s 1995 single ‘Common People’.