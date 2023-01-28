Sheffield’s iconic The Leadmill releases build-your-own venue model

Iconic Sheffield venue The Leadmill has announced details of a “build-your-own Leadmill” model, with a Willy Wonka-style golden ticket hidden inside one of the packs.

“Create your own piece of historic Leadmill memorabilia with a 3D model of the venue,” reads the item’s description.

Priced at £20 and available to pre-order now from The Leadmill’s website, the model – which comes with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity – has been designed by “unique and captivating illustrator” James Fisher, and features “illustrated cameos of venue staff and regular customers”.

“The 3D model is accompanied by a booklet that gives a never before seen, informative overview of the history of the Leadmill,” continues the listing. “The booklet provides a unique insight into the growth and development of the venue since its opening in 1980 and reveals a wealth of stories and anecdotes from the past.”

According to The Leadmill, the model will take a couple of hours to assemble and is “the perfect gift for any Leadmill fan or a great way to add a unique touch to any music enthusiast’s home”.

Speaking to The Star, The Leadmill’s business development manager, Bethany Okogba, said: “We’re excited to give our incredible customers an opportunity to build their very own Leadmill and explore our history in a new and exciting way.”

General manager Ian Lawlor added: “I’m so proud to finally be able to share this with everyone, it’s a project that has been years in the making. I hope everyone has as much fun making them as it’s been for us creating them.”

To celebrate the launch, the team will include a Leadmill Gold Card within one of the packs, entitling the cardholder to free entry to all their events for a year.

Last year, the iconic Sheffield venue and club told music fans of the “devastating news that in one year’s time, our Landlord is trying to evict us, forcing us to close” – leading to an outpouring of upset and support from the music world.

Arctic Monkeys, Richard Hawley, Jarvis Cocker and Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes are among the Sheffield artists to have spoken out in support of the venue.

“Sheffield without The Leadmill is just more of our culture and heritage disappearing,” former Arctic Monkeys tour manager Timm Cleasby told NME. “We understand that companies invest in things and what have you, but this team just know the city so well. It’s not just Sheffield it will hurt, it’s wider South Yorkshire and the whole country. It has a national legacy.”

In October, Miles Kane, Eddie Izzard and many more shared their support in the fight for iconic Sheffield venue The Leadmill in a new video – check it out here.