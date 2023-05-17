Sheffield’s Leadmill calls on fans to object to landlords’ premises licence application

The Leadmill in Sheffield has revealed their landlords’ plans to evict them have advanced and have appealed for help from fans.

Last year, the venue’s future came under threat after the owners of the building issued them an eviction notice, sparking an outcry across the music industry.

The Leadmill is owned by Electric Group, who also own London’s Electric Brixton, Bristol’s SWX and Newcastle’s NX. They bought the site’s freehold in 2017 and are seeking to remove current management in order to run it themselves, and have registered the name Electric Sheffield under which to do so.

The current management then hit back, arguing that they were being “exterminated by the landlord”.

Now, the Leadmill has called on fans’ help once more to save the venue after the landlords applied for a premises licence.

“Our landlords are moving forward with their plans to evict the Leadmill by applying for a premises licence,” they said in a statement. “If granted, this would allow them to operate their own business from this location.

“This could result in the Leadmill ceasing to exist after 43 years.

“We are asking for your help in objecting to their licence application before Wednesday 24th May.”

The general public can object to a premises licence application if they are aware of any relevant reasons why it shouldn’t be granted. Any objections must be based on one of more of the following reasons – prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, prevention of public nuisance and protection of children from harm.

On its official website, the Leadmill encouraged fans to make comments based on their “understanding of the landlord’s experience and competence”, and look at reviews and press reports about the operation of Electric Brixton, SWX and NX to help them.

First opening its doors in 1980, the venue and club has played host to early shows from Arctic Monkeys, Kings Of Leon and The Killers, and remains popular with live music fans and clubbers in the Steel City.